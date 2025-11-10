Man's ALS diagnosis keeps him from driving, but he's still stuck owing on a car lease

Tim Meeks struggles to get in his SUV. Even buckling up is tough for the guitarist who was recently diagnosed with ALS.

"It started with the right arm that was incredibly weak, and my fingers didn't work like they were supposed to," Meeks said.

The disease forced him to quit playing music, and he physically can't drive — but he's still not able to get out of his car lease.

On top of that, Meeks claims a reduced income and incoming medical expenses will not allow him to cover his monthly lease payments.

Meeks said he explained his diagnosis to his car dealer and the car manufacturer but was told he is obligated to pay, even if he can’t drive.

"I was kind of alarmed by that," Meeks said. "I was hoping for just a little something, some assistance, but there is none."

To leave a lease early, expect to pay

The few exceptions for breaking a lease are typically reserved for military members, and sometimes people forced to relocate for work.

But experts say the termination fee alone can cost as much as the remaining payments on your lease.

"Usually if you do need to get out of the lease, you're going to lose money. It gets expensive," said David Undercoffler, head of consumer insights with CarGurus.

If you genuinely cannot afford a leased car, another option is to default on the payments, which would negatively impact your credit rating.

Other options for ending a lease

While it hasn’t worked for Meeks, a safer option is talking with your dealer about renegotiating the terms of your contract, according to NerdWallet's Kimberly Palmer.

"In some cases, they can offer you a less expensive vehicle to lease for the duration of your lease," Palmer said. "That could be a way that you could better handle your payments."

Another call to make is to your leasing company.

"It may not be in the formal contract, but you could get somebody on the phone, explain your situation, and there may be some leeway to terminate that lease early without massive fees or termination charges," Undercoffler said.

Transfer or swap your lease

It may be worth checking websites like Swapalease and LeaseTrader, where drivers can list their leased car for a swap.

"A lease swap gives somebody else the opportunity to get into your lease at usually the same terms," Undercoffler said.

Transferring a lease isn't free, but once someone else takes over, you can walk away.

"You do want to make sure you're using a legitimate company, a legitimate website to help facilitate that lease," Palmer said.

We contacted Meeks' lender, which told us it is now reviewing his case, but currently he has to continue making payments on a car that he may soon no longer be able to drive.

"It's very disheartening," Meeks said.

When leasing a car, make sure to understand the terms and conditions, so you don’t waste your money.

