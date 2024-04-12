Drug shortages hit all-time high in the US, pharmacists group finds

A record number of prescription drugs are in short supply in the United States.

A total of 323 active drugs are experiencing a shortage, according to statistics from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The organization said this is the highest number of shortages since they started tracking in 2001. The previous record was 320 shortages in 2014.

The CEO of the organization, Paul Abramowitz, wrote a response to the shortage in a blog post this week saying, “Much work remains to be done at the federal level to fix the root causes of drug shortages.”

So what drugs are affected?

The report shows certain basic lifesaving products are in short supply, including oxytocin and pain and sedation medications.

ADHD medications as well as certain chemotherapy drugs are also in short supply.

The ASHP said some of the reasons behind all of these drug shortages include supply-and-demand issues, manufacturing problems, and business decisions.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Human Services outlined possible suggestions to help prevent drug shortages.

One of the recommendations included collaboration with the private sector to implement two programs: a Manufacturer Resiliency Assessment Program and a Hospital Resilient Supply Program. The HHS believes these initiatives could create more transparency in the market.

SEE MORE: More local pharmacies expected to disappear in 2024

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com