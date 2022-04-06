Easter Egg Cake Balls Are A Sweet Spin On Cake Pops

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Easter is quickly approaching, and if you haven’t figured out what you’ll be serving for dessert yet, we have a fun recipe that is sure to delight all of your Easter guests.

These Easter Egg Cake Balls from Pillsbury are similar to cake pops — just in Easter egg form. They require 30 minutes of prep time, around 35 minutes in the oven and some time at the end for decorating. These eggs are decorated like sugar cookies, so along with being a delicious treat, they are fun for kids to decorate.

You’ll need a box of cake mix (plus the ingredients required for making the cake), frosting, a variety of candy melt colors and any other toppings you want, like sprinkles and sanding sugar. Once the cake is baked, you’ll crumble it into a bowl and mix it until it is broken up into fine crumbs, and then blend the crumbs with frosting. Then, form the mixture into Easter egg shapes and put them in the freezer. Once they’ve hardened, dip them into candy melts and decorate.

You can see the full Easter Egg Cake Balls recipe below.

Easter Egg Cake Balls

Ingredients:

1 package Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry Flavored Premium Cake Mix (plus ingredients to prepare cake mix) 1 tub Pillsbury Funfetti Vanilla Flavored Frosting Pink, blue, green and yellow candy melts Other decorations, such as sprinkles and sanding sugar

Directions:

Set oven to 350 F. Line a 15-inch-by-10-inch baking pan with wax paper (this will be used later for freezing the cake balls). In a large bowl, beat strawberry cake mix, water, oil and eggs per package instructions. Pour batter into 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan and bake for 34-38 minutes, until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool completely. Crumble cooled cake into extra-large bowl. Beat with mixer on medium speed until fine crumbs, about 2 minutes. Spoon the frosting over the crumbs. Beat until evenly blended. Cover and freeze 30 minutes. Roll cake mixture into 1.5-inch Easter egg shapes. Place on prepared baking pan. Cover and freeze at least 1 hour. Melt two of the candy melt colors, separately, with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil on low power in the microwave until the candy is just melted. Candy should not get too hot. Remove cake pops from freezer. Dip a cake pop into the candy melt. For half of the cake pops, immediately decorate with sprinkles. For the remaining cake pops, melt the other candy melt colors in the microwave. Pour the melted candy coating into a piping bag or plastic bag with the tip cut off. Pipe on dots, lines and squiggles for decorations. While this coating is still wet, cover it with sanding sugar. Repeat to make remaining cake pops. If candy melts thicken, briefly reheat and stir until smooth. Serve cake pops at room temperature. Pillsbury If these Easter Egg Cake Balls have too many steps for you, Pillsbury has a few other Easter recipes that are a bit easier, like these adorable Easter Chick Cupcakes and this Easter trifle that calls for simply layering cake pieces, fruit and whipped cream in a large trifle bowl. You can also try your hand at colorful Rice Krispies treat Easter eggs (which are just as easy as traditional Rice Krispies treats), this Easter toffee bark, Easter egg popcorn balls or this Oreo Easter dirt cake that looks like a garden full of carrots. Even easier, Amazon sells Easter cake toppers that turn any dessert into a celebration, like this adorable bunny face and ears or these tiny sugar carrots that can top a cake or cupcakes. Target even has bunny house cookie kits that you put together just like a gingerbread house for only $7.99 — no baking required! Target Will you be doing some Easter baking this year?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.