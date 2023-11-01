Embattled Rep. George Santos could face expulsion vote today

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York could soon be ousted from his post on Capitol Hill.

The House is expected to vote on a resolution to expel Santos from Congress sometime this week, possibly as early as Wednesday. The resolution, filed last week by fellow New York Rep. Anthony D'Esposito and co-sponsored by Reps. Nick Lalota, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams, would require a two-thirds vote in the House.

"While George Santos is entitled to his day in court to plead his innocence, the people of New York's 3rd Congressional District deserve a representative who is solely focused on serving the public and not spending the majority of their time combatting 23 federal charges such as wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds," D'Esposito saidin a statement. "We must remove this conman from Congress."

Santos was indicted on various federal offenses back in May for fabricating his life story, lying to congress about being a millionaire, and misleading voters, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits. He also faces additional new charges that accuse him of conspiring to defraud donors by using their credit cards to rack up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases.

If convicted, Santos faces a lengthy prison sentence, but he has repeatedly rejected widespread calls to resign and said he intends to run for reelection next year.

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it will announce its "next course of action" regarding Santos by Nov. 17. Chairman Michael Guest of Mississippi said the committee has already contacted roughly 40 witnesses and reviewed more than 170,000 documents related to its investigation.

