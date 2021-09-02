Watch
ABBA to release first album in 40 years, announces comeback concert

Tsugufumi Matsumoto/AP
FILE - Members of the pop group ABBA, from left, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Foltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, appear in Tokyo on March 14, 1980. ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage," to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981's “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto, File)
Benny Andersson, Agnetha Foltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 02, 2021
Swedish pop band ABBA is set to release its first new album after nearly four decades.

On Thursday, the band announced that they would release the 10-track album "Voyage" on Nov. 5.

The band also announced a "revolutionary concert," which will happen in London on May 27, featuring the band members performing digitally as avatars.

The group said the concert would use "state-of-the-art motion capture technology" designed by George Lucas' special-effects company Industrial Light & Music.

ABBA also announced that two singles from the new album, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don’t Shut Me Down," are both out now.

