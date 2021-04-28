Al Schmitt, Grammy-winning engineer and producer, dead at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's most honored musical producers and engineers has died.

Twenty-time Grammy winner Al Schmitt, who worked with everyone from Sam Cooke to Steely Dan to Frank Sinatra, was 91.

His family announced on Facebook that he died Monday in California.

"The world has lost a much loved and respected extraordinary individual, who led an extraordinary life," the Facebook post said. "The most honored and awarded recording producer/engineer of all time, his parting words at any speaking engagement were, 'Please be kind to all living things.'"

A specific cause was not released by the family.

Schmitt worked on more than 150 gold records, in a wide range of styles.

Schmitt engineered such classic records as Cooke's "Another Saturday Night" and George Benson's live cover of "On Broadway."

He produced Jefferson Airplane's "Volunteers" album and Ray Charles' "Genius Loves Company," winner of five Grammys in 2005.

He also worked on albums by Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney.