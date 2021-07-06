Britney Spears' manager reportedly resigns, claims singer has voiced intent to retire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has resigned from his role amid the pop star’s fight to end her restrictive conservatorship, according to multiple reports.

Deadline was the first to report the resignation, citing a letter sent from Rudolph to the singer’s co-conservators, father Jamie Spears, and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery.

In the letter, which NBC News and CNN say they’ve also confirmed, Rudolph claims he became aware that Spears had been voicing her intention to “officially retire.”

The manager goes on to say that he believes it’s in Spears’ best interest for him to step away from her team because his services are no longer needed.

Rudolph wrote that it has been more than two years since he and Spears have communicated, and at that time, she reportedly told him she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus.

Rudolph has served as Spears’ manager since the mid-1990s and has witnessed her rise to global fame, as well as her many hardships.

The reported resignation comes nearly two weeks after Spears addressed a court and asked a Los Angeles-area judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and her estate for about 13 years.

During her remarks, Spears said she felt forced to go on tour in 2018 and to perform in Las Vegas. After announcing her hiatus from her Vegas residency, Spears told the court she was put on Lithium against her will. She said being on the medication left her feeling "drunk, I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."

Among other things, Spears also told the court that she would like to get married to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and have more children. However, she says her conservatorship is preventing her from removing her IUD birth control device.

The next hearing in the case is currently scheduled for July 14, Deadline and CNN report.