Dixie Chicks loses one of founding members in deadly car crash

Dixie Chicks bassist and founding band member, Laura Lynch, died in a car wreck Friday.

Lynch's former band members - Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines - shared a post commemorating Lynch on their official Instagram page.

The post read:

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

The female-led 'Dixie Chicks' later changed their band name to The Chicks in 2020.

