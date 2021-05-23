Watch
Drake, The Weeknd poised for big night at Billboard Awards

AP
Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday's show. (AP Photo)
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 13:52:14-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the Grammys' biggest critics, who felt they've been overlooked at the famed awards show, will take center stage at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Weeknd called out the Grammys last year when he didn't earn a single nomination for its 2021 show, despite having the year's biggest song with "Blinding Lights." But at Sunday's show, he's the top nominee competing for an impressive 16 awards.

Drake's 27 wins make him the most decorated artist in the history of the Billboard Awards. He's up for seven honors this year and will receive the Artist of the Decade Award.

