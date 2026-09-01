Emily Blunt to receive Kirk Douglas Award from Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Emily Blunt will receive the 19th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Tuesday.

The award will be presented Dec. 10 at a black-tie dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. Proceeds support the festival's year-round educational programs.

"Emily Blunt takes risks most actors wouldn't dare," Michael Douglas said in a statement, praising her ability to move between drama, comedy and blockbuster films.

Blunt recently earned acclaim for her role in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film "Disclosure Day". She received her first Academy Award nomination for portraying "Kitty Oppenheimer" in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in "The Smashing Machine".

Her credits include "A Quiet Place", "Sicario", "Edge of Tomorrow", "Into the Woods", "Mary Poppins Returns", "Looper" and "The Devil Wears Prada". Earlier this year, she reprised her role as Emily Charlton in "The Devil Wears Prada 2".

The Kirk Douglas Award has been presented since 2006 to individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on cinema. Previous recipients include Cynthia Erivo, Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh, Martin Scorsese, Hugh Jackman and Robert De Niro.

The 42nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival is scheduled for Feb. 3-13, 2027. Festival organizers said its educational programs serve more than 18,000 children, students and families in Santa Barbara County each year.

Passes for the event are on sale now at https://portal.givepayments.com/3958

