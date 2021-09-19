Watch
Emmys vow a 'good time' after bleak year; 'Crown' may rule

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
An Emmy statue is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. The awards show honoring excellence in American television programming will be held on Sunday at the Event Deck at L.A. Live. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cedric the Entertainer
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 17:18:22-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

That includes Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.”

Each is seen as a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.

More than the shows would benefit. Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance — to the dismay of their competitors.

The Emmy Awards are airing Sunday night on CBS.

