'Encanto,' 'House of Gucci' fuel Thanksgiving box office

Disney/AP
This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Nov 28, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney's "Encanto" and the Lady Gaga-led "House of Gucci" both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Encanto" led the box office with $27 million over the weekend and $40.3 million across the five-day holiday frame. MGM's "House of Gucci," from director Ridley Scott, debuted with $14.2 million over the three-day weekend and $21.8 million across five days.

