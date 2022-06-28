Watch Now
'ER,' Ray Donovan' actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

Eric Charbonneau/Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP
FILE - Cast and crew of "Ray Donovan" seen at Showtime's "Ray Donovan" Season 4 FYC Event at DGA on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)
Authorities in New York say famed television actress Mary Mara died in an apparent accidental drowning over the weekend.

She was 61.

In a press release, New York State Police said Mara's body was found Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8 a.m. for a reported possible drowning.

An official cause of death has not been determined, but police believe Mara drowned while swimming.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Mara's career spanned more than 30 years, including roles in "ER," "Ray Donovan," "Dexter," and "Nash Bridges."

