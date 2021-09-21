Fashion designer Tom Ford's husband, Richard Buckley, dies at 72

Fashion designer Tom Ford's husband, Richard Buckley, has passed away. He was 72.

Ford confirmed the news of Buckley's passing on social media.

"It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley." Ford captioned a picture of him and Buckley.

Ford said that Buckley died Sunday at their home in Los Angeles of natural causes after a prolonged illness.

Buckley died peacefully with Tom and their son Jack by his side.

According to USA Today, the couple was together for 27 years after meeting in an elevator at a fashion show before they officially married in 2014.