Garth Brooks planning vaccination requirements for upcoming dive bar tour

TULSA, Okla. — Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced Monday that he would require everyone who attends his upcoming tour of dive bar shows to be fully vaccinated.

"I'm vaccinated, 100% vaccinated," Brooks said in his latest "Inside Studio G" social media video. "Everybody on the freakin' tour, vaccinated."

Brooks canceled his previously scheduled stadium tour shows due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

He explained in Monday's video his decision to cancel those shows and his reasoning for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the dive bar shows.

"I cannot make you get vaccinated," Brooks said. "Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we're all going to make our own choices."

Dates and locations for the upcoming dive bar shows haven't been announced.

Watch Brooks' announcement in the player below. His comments regarding his tour of dive bars start around the 19-minute mark.

This story was originally published by Ryan Love on Scripps station KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.