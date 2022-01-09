Watch
Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Michael Keaton poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for “Birdman” at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 14:02:21-05

Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proceeding with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, celebrity guests, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants are gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event starting at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

The names of the film and television winners will be revealed to the world in real time on the organization's social media feeds and website.

Special emphasis, they say, will be given to their charitable efforts over the years.

