'Halloween Kills' carves out $50.4 million at box office

Ryan Green/AP
This image released by Universal Pictures shows the character Michael Myers in "Halloween Kills," directed by David Gordon Green. (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Oct 17, 2021
"Halloween Kills" may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Universal's "Halloween Kills" far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic "No Time to Die" in its second weekend and Ridley Scott's medieval epic "The Last Duel," both of which are playing exclusively in theaters.

