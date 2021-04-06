Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Korie and Willie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' fame unveil new Facebook Watch show

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa /Invision/AP
FILE - Korie Robertson, left, and Willie Robertson, right, attend the A+E Networks 2015 Upfront at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in New York. On Monday, April 5, 2021, the Robertson's released a new reality show on Facebook Watch. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Korie Robertson, Willie Robertson
Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:24:46-04

Korie and Willie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame are set to star in a new reality show.

The "At Home with the Robertsons," which premiered Monday on Facebook Watch, follows the couple who welcome celebrity guests to their Louisiana home to discuss various topics.

According to People, the show will run for eight weeks and be released on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Robertson's became a household name through their "Duck Dynasty" show, which ran for 11 seasons on A&E.

According to ET Canada, on Monday episodes, the Robertson's will host in conversation with celebrity guests.

On Thursdays, the husband-wife duo will invite more family members to discuss what they’ve learned.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7