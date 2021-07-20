Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to reunite in NYC for shows in August

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are set to share the stage again, this time in New York City.

Lady Gaga announced the news on Twitter Monday.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga said in the tweet.

The pair will do two shows as part of the "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," which is slated to open on Aug. 3.

The duo will perform again on Aug. 5.

Both performances will be held at Radio City Music Hall.

According to USA Today, this will be Bennett's last performance in the Big Apple after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.