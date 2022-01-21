Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Louie Anderson: Longtime comedian dead at 68

items.[0].image.alt
Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
Louie Anderson arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Louie Anderson obit
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:50:10-05

Actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68.

Earlier this week, Anderson's spokesperson said he was being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a Las Vegas hospital. At the time, publicist Glenn Schwartz said the comedian had been "resting comfortably."

Anderson, who lived in Las Vegas, won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for the comedy series "Baskets." In that show, he portrayed Christine Baskets, the mother of twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. The role also earned him three consecutive nominations for the award.

Anderson had been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson also appeared on the big screen in 1988′s "Coming to America" and in last year's sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png