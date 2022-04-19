Mac Miller: Arizona man sentenced nearly 11 years in rapper's death

An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied the counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller four years ago was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on Monday, the CBS News and NBC News reported.

Ryan Reavis pleaded guilty in November to one count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced last year in a press release.

Reavis was one of three men charged in October 2019 for distributing the drugs that caused Miller's death.

According to his plea agreement, Reavis, at the direction of Stephen Andrew Walter, knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills on Sept. 4, 2018, to Cameron James Pettit.

"Reavis admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance," federal prosecutors said last year.

Federal prosecutors said Pettit then gave the pills to Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, two days before he fatally overdosed on Sept. 7, 2018.

Walter pleaded guilty in October to one count of distribution of fentanyl and is still awaiting sentencing, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The U.S. Attorney's office said the case against Pettit is still pending.