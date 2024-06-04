Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour with special guests

Cyndi Lauper may "Just Wanna Have Fun" on tour one more time.

The singer announced Monday she's going on a farewell tour across the continent, starting Oct. 18 in Montreal and ending in Chicago on Dec. 5. In total, the "Time After Time" singer's first major tour in more than a decade will hit 23 stops, according to Live Nation.

The event company also said at a later date, it will announce "special guests" who will join Lauper throughout the tour, perhaps at her debut headlining performance at Madison Square Garden. She'll also hit Nashville, Los Angeles, Boston and more.

News of Lauper's final tour, called the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour," comes a day before a documentary about the singer's life and career is set to premiere on Paramount+ Tuesday. The 70-year-old is also scheduled to discuss the film, titled "Let the Canary Sing," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday.

"The film chronicles Lauper's meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy," Live Nation said.

Lauper also released an album of the same name to accompany the documentary. Live Nation described the 22-song project as a "career-spanning collection."

Tickets for the tour will go on presale June 4 before general sale begins June 7 on Live Nation's website.

Lauper's career has spanned over 40 years, with 11 studio albums and more than 50 million records sold worldwide. She's garnered two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, a Tony and various other awards, and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame.