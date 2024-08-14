Katy Perry's new music video is being investigated for filming in restricted location

A government agency in Spain said it is investigating Katy Perry’s latest music video, claiming the production company behind it did not have clearance to film on location.

The Balearic Islands' Ministry of Agriculture released a statement on Tuesday that alleged Perry’s “Lifetimes” music video was filmed at Ses Salines Natural Park, which is located between the islands of Ibiza and Formentera off the coast of Spain, without a permit.

The agency said the incident is not an environmental crime, but filming in the area is prohibited without prior authorization. The potential penalties, if any, are unclear.

In the video, Perry is seen riding on a motorcycle, frolicking around on a beach and dancing onstage in a nightclub. “Lifetimes” is the second single from her upcoming album, “143.”

We Own the City, the company behind the video’s production, has not returned requests for comment.

Perry’s upcoming album drop has already received criticism over her first single released, “Woman’s World.” The song, with its feminist themes, was produced by Dr. Luke — who Kesha sued in 2014 for sexual assault, gender violence and other charges.

Although Dr. Luke countersued for defamation and the two settled the claim, the irony of the song’s context and the past allegations against him were not lost on Perry's audience.

