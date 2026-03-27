Netflix subscription costs hit record high after latest increase

Netflix quietly raised prices on all three of its subscription tiers this week, pushing costs to their highest levels yet for customers.

Here’s how the new rates compare:

Standard with ads — Up from $7.99 a month to $8.99. This tier includes most programs with advertising and limits access to some titles. Subscribers can stream on two devices at once.

Standard — Up from $17.99 to $19.99 a month. This plan offers ad-free viewing in 1080p HD on up to two devices simultaneously.

Premium — Up from $24.99 to $26.99 a month. In addition to ad-free viewing, select programs are available in 4K UHD. Subscribers can stream on up to four devices simultaneously.

The price hike comes as Netflix expands deeper into live sports. Last year, the platform began airing select NFL games, and on Wednesday it carried its first live Major League Baseball game.

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Streaming costs have been rising sharply nationwide. In 2025, the cost of “subscription and rental of video and video games” rose 19.5%, nearly seven times the overall inflation rate. A November Forbes report found the typical American spends $46 a month on streaming services, with the average household subscribed to three platforms.

This is Netflix’s second price increase in less than a year. In early 2025, it boosted the Standard with ads plan by $1 per month, the Standard plan by $2.50, and the Premium plan by $2.

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Compared with 14 months ago, customers on the Standard with ads plan are now paying 29% more, Standard plan subscribers are paying 29% more, and Premium subscribers are paying 17% more.