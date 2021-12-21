Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Noth dropped from CBS' 'The Equalizer' amid allegations of sexual assault

items.[0].image.alt
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film Awards in central London, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series “The Equalizer” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Chris Noth
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 14:00:59-05

CBS has dropped actor Chris Noth from "The Equalizer" amid allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement released Monday, CBS and the show's production company Universal Television said Noth would not be a part of the show "effective immediately," the Associated Press reported.

The news comes after two women have come forward in an article by The Hollywood Reporter to accuse Noth of sexual assault, which happened in 2004 and 2015.

According to People and the OC Register, the Los Angeles Police Department looks into the allegations.

After a third woman accused him, Noth was dropped by his talent agency A3 Artists Agency.

Peloton also removed an ad starring him, the media outlets reported.

Noth has denied the allegations, saying the encounters were consensual.

Noth's costars in the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…” issued a joint statement on social media Monday saying they supported his accusers.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the statement said. “We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png