King Charles gives rare address to Congress amid US-UK political tensions

King Charles III is addressing a joint session of U.S. Congress on Tuesday, marking only the second time a British monarch has done so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

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The speech is expected to highlight strong ties between the U.S. and the U.K. and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. As part of his multi-day visit, Charles will also attend a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday night.

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U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson previewed what he thought the king might focus on during his speech to Congress, saying that friendly relations between the two countries is "very important right now."

"There has been some strained relations because of things happening internationally, but I think the king's visit is very perfectly timed," Johnson said. "I think he sees it that same way. He's going to have an enjoyable experience here. He'll be welcomed with open arms and I think he'll address celebrating with us our independence and also emphasizing that special relationship."

The diplomatic visit arrives amid tensions between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the Iran war. Starmer opposes getting involved, and Trump has called the prime minister a "loser" for not offering to assist the U.S. military in its war.

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Meanwhile, security remains tight and access is strictly controlled during this trip as questions persist about Charles' relationship with his son, Prince Harry, who lives in the U.S. Additionally, victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are in Washington, D.C., calling for a meeting with the king, though a meeting was never scheduled.

Charles' brother, Andrew, has also recently dominated royal family controversy over allegations of misconduct with Epstein. The allegations prompted a criminal investigation in the U.K. and led to the king stripping Andrew of his royal titles.