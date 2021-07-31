Saginaw Grant, noted Native American character actor, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saginaw Grant, a prolific Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died.

He was 85.

Grant's publicist, Lani Carmichael, says Grant died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood, California.

“He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.,” Carmichael said according to the Associated Press. “He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation.”

Born July 20, 1936, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Grant was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

He began acting in the late 1980s and played character roles in dozens of movies and television shows over the last three decades, including The Lone Ranger, The World's Fastest Indian, and Breaking Bad.

According to Carmichael, Grant traveled around the world to talk to people about Native American culture.

“His motto in life was always respect one another and don’t talk about one another in a negative way,” she said, the AP reported.