Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Second "Downton Abbey" film to hit theaters in December

items.[0].image.alt
Jaap Buitendijk/AP
This image released by Focus Features shows Elizabeth McGovern, left, as Lady Grantham and Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, in "Downton Abbey." The original principal cast of “Downton Abbey” is returning for a second film that will arrive in theaters on December 22 this year, Focus Features announced Monday. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has written the screenplay, and Simon Curtis is directing. (Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features via AP)
Film-Downton Abbey Sequel
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 17:40:07-04

A second "Downton Abbey" film is already in production and is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 22.

Focus Features announced on Monday that the original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton, and Maggie Smith, is returning.

Actors Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West will join the cast.

The first film, which was released in 2019, followed the visit from the King and Queen of England to Downton and "ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family."

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey," said Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films.“

Show creator Julian Fellowes is writing the screenplay, and Simon Curtis (“My Week With Marilyn”) is directing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7