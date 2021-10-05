'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That' gets premiere date

HBO Max revealed on Tuesday that the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That" will premiere this year.

In a YouTube video, star Sarah Jessica Parker announced that the first episode would be released sometime in December.

The 10-episode reboot was announced earlier this year and will star Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, with Michael Patrick King coming back as executive producer.

In a statement, HBO Max said, “the series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original TV series and two movies, will not be part of the reboot.

The new series, which is still filming in New York City, will include original cast members Evan Handler, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Willie Garson, who passed away last month.

New cast members set to join the series will include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman.