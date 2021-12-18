Watch
'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Paul Rudd attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The show announced on social media Saturday, Dec. 18, that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew. “Ant-Man” star Rudd is the host and British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Paul Rudd
Posted at 2:27 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 17:27:35-05

NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen.

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”

“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host and British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest.

