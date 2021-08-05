'South Park' creators reportedly ink $900 million deal with ViacomCBS

The creators of "South Park" reportedly inked a new deal with ViacomCBS worth more than $900 million.

According to Bloomberg, the deal spans over six years, and the shows creator's Trey Parker and Matt Stone will use that money to create new episodes of "South Park" for Comedy Central.

The deal also includes 14 movies, shown on Viacom's streaming service Paramount+, CNN reported.

According to CNN, two of the movies will debut in 2021.

In a statement, Parker and Stone said they're excited that their show will extend through a 30th season.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," the duo said in a statement according to CNN.