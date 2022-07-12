'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nominations for the 2022 Emmys were announced Tuesday.

"Succession" received a leading 25 Emmy nominations.

Still, the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in "Squid Game," the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honor.

"Squid Game," a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September's Emmy Awards.

"Succession" captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys in 2020.

The show was once dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power.

"Ted Lasso" nabbed 20 nominations, earning itself the top comedy series nominee.

Other series earning nominations this year were “The White Lotus,” which earned 20 nominations; “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” both received 17 nominations.

Some notable snubs were "Yellowstone," which didn't receive one nomination, and "This Is Us," which earned one nom for outstanding original music and lyrics.

You can view the entire list of nominees by clicking here.

The Emmys will air on Sept. 12 on NBC and stream on Peacock.