Foggy start to Friday, some clouds ahead for the weekend

Friday got off to a foggy start with a quite a bit of low clouds obscuring the morning commute. The fog is expected to burn off closer to mid-morning. Morning low clouds are expected through Sunday, with some cooler temperatures along the coast, and further inland, temperatures are a bit higher than normal.

San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles can expect to see peak time highs in the 70's, and then the mid-60's for Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara.

It rained earlier this week, but it didn’t help greatly with the drought. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are still in the Severe Drought classification, and water levels lowered a bit for Lake Nacimiento, as well as for Lopez and Salinas Lakes.

People on the Central Coast can expect a significant warming trend amping up on Tuesday, going anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal.