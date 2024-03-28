From Miley to Dolly, here's who will be on Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé isn't heading into the "Cowboy Carter" era alone.

Previews of the genre-spanning musician's country album, set to be released March 29, have revealed a few friends in music will be joining B on the whopping 27-track project.

As for duets, fans can expect to hear Miley Cyrus on the track "II Most Wanted," while Post Malone is set to lend his vocals on the track "Levii's Jeans." Country/hip-hop artist Shaboozey is also expected to sing on the song "Spaghetti."

And the rumors of a Dolly Parton collaboration turned out to be true. The country legend is set to appear in an interlude, as are other greats like Willie Nelson and Linda Martell, known as the first commercially successful Black female country artist.

The interludes will play ahead of various tracks on the record as part of its conceptual "KNTRY radio station," according to Entertainment Weekly. This includes a Parton-led introduction to Beyoncé's rendition of the former's 1973 classic "Jolene" and a Martell-led interlude ahead of the song "Ya Ya," which includes part of the Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations," the outlet reported.

Another familiar track Beyoncé is making her own on the album is the Beatles' classic, "Blackbird," stylized as "Blackbiird" on B's project. From the band's "White Album," Paul McCartney has said the song is about civil rights issues in the 1960s.

Other appearances on the album include Black country artists Willie Jones, Tanner Adell and Rhiannon Giddens.

The confirmed collaborations put to bed the mill of rumored features fans convinced themselves they'd see on "Cowboy Carter" after Beyoncé said in a March 19 Instagram post, "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect."

Those rumors included a sequel to the Beyoncé-Lady Gaga duet, "Telephone," as the 2009 classic's music video ended with a "To Be Continued…" Other gossip was fixated on Taylor Swift and Travis Scott joining Beyoncé in her country era.

Beyoncé first announced her foray into country in February, when she surprise dropped two singles — "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" — during the Super Bowl. "Texas Hold 'Em" went on to make history when it hit No. 1, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to hit the mark in Billboard's hot country songs list history.

In the March 19 post, Beyoncé said she was "honored" to hold the title after working on "Cowboy Carter" for more than five years. The album marks the second act of her 2022 album "Renaissance," of which she initially said would be a three-part project.

