Gaza's largest remaining hospital cannot provide vital medical aid

A crisis is unfolding in Gaza. The largest medical facility left, Nasser Hospital, is now unable to provide critical medical care.

"We are suffering here; there's nothing available—no milk formula, food, doctors, or medications for children—the medical situation doesn't cover anything, hospital is packed, and the children situation is difficult,” said Muhammad Nasrallah, who has been displaced.

The non-profit medical organization, Doctors Without Borders, says there are now few places for anyone who needs care to go, and patients are stuck inside the hospital because of the dangers outside, with fighting around the hospital intensifying.

"We have a major shortage of medical staff. We have less than 10% of the staff in the hospital that were working throughout the war,” said Dr. Muhammad Harara from the Al Nasser Medical Complex.

The unfolding crisis comes on the heels of multiple countries cutting funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which has now fired staff members for their alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of State said, "The United States is extremely troubled by the allegations that twelve UNRWA employees may have been involved" in the terrorist attack on Israel.

On Saturday, Israel's foreign minister said Israel will ensure the UN relief agency doesn't operate in Gaza after the war. Hamas says it condemns Israel's "threats" against the agency.

UNRWA's chief has ordered an investigation after Israel provided information alleging staff members played a role in the attack.

"The UN is taking swift action following the extremely serious allegations against several UNRWA staff. These abhorrent alleged acts must have consequences. But the humanitarian needs of the desperate populations UNRWA serves must be met," the UN sharedin a statement.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East are escalating outside of the Gaza Strip.

Houthi rebels unleashed an attack on a British commercial ship off the coast of Yemen on Friday.

The Iranian-backed movement said it targeted the tanker in response to "American-British aggression."

"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will keep taking all military measures in the right to defend our dear Yemen and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and God is with us,” said Houthi Military Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree.

The shipping company says all the crew and the ship are safe.

