Girl Scout Cookie season underway: Where to find cookies

It is that time of year when young entrepreneurs converge on doorsteps and storefronts across the United States to sell sweet baked goods.

Tuesday marked the start of Girl Scout cookie season.

The number of cookie offerings from the Girl Scouts is now nine: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Adventurefuls, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores and Toffee-tastic.

Cookie prices vary nationally as proceeds stay with local scout groups.

Girls Scouts of the USA said 700,000 Girl Scouts participate in the annual cookie-selling program. In addition to providing girls with business skills, funds are used to help Girl Scouts with their activities.

“When people buy Girl Scout Cookies, they’re buying so much more than cookies. Every package of Girl Scout Cookies sold puts girls one step closer to making real change in their own futures, communities, and the world,” said GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou. “Girls break expectations through the power of the cookie program and open a host of possibilities beyond the box.”

Where to buy Girl Scout Cookies

If you know a family involved in Girl Scouts, that is one of the best ways to find cookies.

But if you don't know a family involved in Girl Scouts, there are other ways. You can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finderonline to find a booth selling cookies.

Starting Feb. 16, Americans can buy Girl Scout Cookies directly online,You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to find out how to buy cookies.

You won't want to wait too long. Girl Scout Cookie season generally ends in April.

