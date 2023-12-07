Grand jury indicts 6 in alleged Trump fake elector plot

A grand jury has indicted six people for their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Nevada. The six people are accused of being fake electors for then-President Donald Trump.

The six people are accused of submitting false documents to Congress saying former Trump won the 2020 election in Nevada even though he did not. Prosecutors in Nevada said these actions were taken in December 2020, one month after the general election.

They each face two felony charges, one count of offering false instruments for filing or record and a count of uttering forged instruments to commit forgery.

"When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state," Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. "We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today's indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done."

SEE MORE: Speaker Johnson to release insurrection video, blur faces

Nevada is the third U.S. state to charge people for allegedly being fake electors on Trump's behalf. Authorities have previously issued indictments in Georgia and Michigan, making similar allegations.

Last year, during a series of House hearings investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the Democrat-led Jan. 6 Commission revealed that false Electoral College electors showed up on Dec. 14, 2020, in multiple states and submitted a slate of fake electors to the National Archives in hopes of getting Vice President Mike Pence to accept the electors on Jan. 6.

Nevada was among a handful of hotly contested states. Eight states were decided by 3% or less, six of which, including Nevada, were won by Biden.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com