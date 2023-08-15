Grand jury returns indictment after testimony in GA election probe

A Georgia grand jury returned indictments after hearing about 12 hours of testimony Monday in the case involving former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

It was not immediately clear which defendant or defendants the indictments applied to.

Judge Robert McBurney looked over a stack of documents around 9 p.m. and returned them to the court clerk.

A journalist asked McBurney about the documents and he responded, "I didn't get a good look."

The indictments could take up to three hours to process, meaning that's when names and allegations could be made public. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office is expected to hold a press conference after the documents are processed Monday night.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating this case for two years.

She had been on the job for just two days when Trump made a phone call that is a cornerstone to the case. On Jan. 2, 2021, Trump contacted Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, which was recorded, Trump suggested officials help him “find 11,780 votes,” the number needed to flip the state from Joe Biden to Trump.

The former president has maintained that the call was "perfect."

If Trump is indicted in this case, it would be his fourth indictment this year.

The first indictment came out of New York in April. The case involves hush-money payments and allegedly falsifying business records to conceal potentially damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The second indictment was issued in June. Trump was charged with dozens of crimes related to improper storing and retention of classified government documents and then obstructing the investigation.

The third indictment came down on Aug. 1 over Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the Electoral College count from being certified.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has denied wrongdoing in every case, claiming he is the subject of a political "witch hunt."

His campaign responded to the news that there was another indictment Monday night, despite names not being immediately revealed.

"Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign," the campaign stated.

