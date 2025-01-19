Watch Now
5CHC Warming Center opens Saturday night due to cold temperatures

South County warming center opens
With the night bringing colder temperatures on the Central Coast, the 5CHC Warming Center in Grover Beach is opening its doors for community members on Saturday evening.

People can check in to the center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free transportation to and from the facility is offered on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Organizers say families, volunteers, and pets with proof of vaccination are welcome.

Guests who stay at the site overnight will be offered a safe place to sleep and a hot meal, according to 5CHC officials.

The warming center closes at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

