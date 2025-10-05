Air quality levels in San Luis Obispo County explained

For some parts of San Luis Obispo County, air quality readings have been coming back outside the "good" range at times over the past few weeks, but local officials say that's not always a cause for concern.

Residents KSBY spoke with around Grover Beach say they feel comfortable with the air quality in the county, despite some recent readings showing levels dropping into the moderate level.

“The further south you go, it seems like the worse the air quality is,” said Amethyst Ehrler of Arroyo Grande. “I feel like for where we live, the population and the density is so low that I don't really worry about air quality here.”

Meghan Field with the SLO County Air Pollution Control District says the air quality in the county is safe. She says the reason for moderate level readings at times is mainly due to a 2024 Environmental Protection Agency change.

The number of pollutants in the air considered safe was lowered, making the line from good to moderate easier to cross.

“So days that we typically were seeing as good, have slightly creeped up into that yellow or moderate zone, and that really isn't cause for concern,” Field said.

This change doesn’t worry Ehrler, who frequently checks on the air quality levels. She said she only worries about it when levels go past moderate.

“Especially when you hear that there's a fire anywhere close by,” she said. “I'm consistently checking on it.”

Ignacio Zambo lives in San Luis Obispo County and says he feels lucky to live in a place where anything outside of good air quality is unusual.

“I've had the opportunity to, to travel and to live in other parts of California,” Zambo said. “I’ve also traveled to Asia and Mexico. You know what? There is nothing to complain about. Our air quality is just fine.”

For more on current air quality conditions, click here.