Artist and vendor applications now open for the 2026 Grover Beach Summer Concerts

Artist and vendor applications for the 2026 Grover Beach Summer Concert Series are now open.

Celebrating its 24th year, the popular annual tradition will return to Ramona Garden Park in 2026 with nine weeks of live music, food and fun.

“The Summer Concert Series has become one of Grover Beach’s most cherished traditions, bringing families, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate local talent,” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee.

The concerts kick off on June 28 and will run through August 23.

Musicians interested in performing in the 2026 series can submit an online application and share audio or video sample links by January 16.

Vendors wishing to participate must also complete the vendor application by March 27.

The full artist lineup will be announced in early March 2026.

You can find more information on the 2026 Summer Concert Series on the City’s website: Summer Concert Series 2026 | Grover Beach, CA – Official Website