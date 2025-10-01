Batter up! New batting cage to open in Grover Beach

There’s a new place to take a swing in Grover Beach — the city’s first batting cages with pitching machines meant to feel like the big leagues.

SLO Swing Sports is a new batting cage facility now open in Grover Beach.

Nico Mendoza co-owns the business with his dad. He says it’s been a dream of his to have a space like this in the community, especially for young athletes, allowing them a place to practice and, more importantly, socialize.

“When I was little, I always wanted a facility like this, and now I have the opportunity to give it to the little kids and have them come and train and have something cool to look forward to,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza says the facility has five high-tech pitching machines that allow users to choose the speed, direction and type of ball pitched.

Fifteen balls are priced at $5. Mendoza says his goal is to make the activity affordable for local families.

SLO Swing Sports is located at 45 Newport Avenue. It will be open from 4-9 p.m. seven days a week starting this Saturday, October 4.