Caffinated Cat Cafe in Grover Beach holds Holiday Makers Market

The Caffeinated Cat Café in Grover Beach hosted a Holiday Makers Market on Saturday, November 29, in support of the national "Small Business Saturday" initiative. Visitors browsed unique creations from local artisans like Ginger Stitched, The Planted Parlour, New Eyes Clay Studio, and others. The market featured homemade goods, home decor, jewelry, baked treats, and more. They're all crafted by makers in our community.

Jaime Pierce, owner of The Caffeinated Cat Café, shared, “Whether you’re shopping their products, booking their services, or just showing some support by liking and commenting on social media—every little bit helps. We encourage everyone to get involved!”

The café also offered discounted pricing on cat lounge visits for guests to meet adoptable rescue cats and kittens during the event.