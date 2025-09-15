City of Grover Beach holds annual Dune Run

The City of Grover Beach hosted its annual Dune Run, a highly anticipated event that draws runners and walkers from across California. According to the event organizers, Dune Run is a celebration of fitness, community, and the natural beauty of Grover Beach.

Participants were able to pick from different options including a 5k run or a 5k walk. However, both options gave participants the chance to enjoy a scenic route that would take them through the dunes and boardwalks of Grover Beach.

Following the race, an awards ceremony took place where the community recognized the top three finishers in each age and gender category. It was also a chance for participants to celebrate their accomplishments and connect with fellow runners and walkers from the community.

Kassi Dee, the mayor of the city of Grover Beach, watched as community members celebrated the annual event. “We've had such a great turnout today, especially having all the families come out here celebrating our community. and just celebrating a healthy lifestyle. I think it's something that the entire family can do. It's something that anybody, no matter what age you are, you can come out and just come together and run,” said Dee.