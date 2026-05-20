Cleaver and Clark Commons brings new affordable housing to Grover Beach

Central Coast community members met in Grover Beach Wednesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the new Cleaver and Clark Commons.

Located off West Grand Avenue and South 13th Street, this new housing complex consists of 53 multifamily housing units built for families struggling to find affordable housing in the area.

Fourteen units of the property will be assigned to farmworkers whose household income is between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) in San Luis Obispo County.

Another 21 units will be set aside for project-based vouchers administered by the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, and another six units will be assigned to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Made possible by People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO), the property also includes the Corki Clark-Henderson Community Center.

Community champion Corki Clark inspired the creation of the new commons after decades of giving back to the Central Coast and advocating for affordable housing.

“Grover Beach is really centrally located for where a lot of the people that we serve want to live and work, but they're just not able to find these opportunities,” said PSHH CEO Ken Trigueiro. “It's hard to find the right combination of size and location that can make a project all work."

The site also includes an interior courtyard, common spaces, two community rooms for gatherings, parking spaces, laundry facilities, and bike racks to make the Cleaver and Clark Commons a welcoming home for new residents.

