Community members protest fatal ICE shootings in Maine and Texas at Grover Beach rally

Community members gathered at the corners of Oak Park and Grand Avenue in Grover Beach to protest recent fatal shootings involving ICE agents in Maine and Texas.

The group Indivisible San Luis Obispo County organized Friday's event.

The protests follow the shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week in Houston, Texas. Sebastian Guerrero was also shot and killed earlier this week in Maine.

The Department of Homeland Security announced it would pause vehicle stops, but President Trump reversed that decision this week.

In a social media post, the president called traffic stops one of ICE's most effective crime-fighting tools, saying agents cannot give up the tactic.

