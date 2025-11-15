Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityGrover Beach

Actions

Deaths of 2 people found inside Grover Beach home under investigation

grover beach police.JPG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
grover beach police.JPG
Posted

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Grover Beach.

The department posted about the incident on social media at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, saying the bodies were discovered inside a home on the 300 block of North Third Street.

They were both reportedly pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene.

Grover Beach police say detectives are handling the investigation. Additional details about the incident were not provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community