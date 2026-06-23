Fireworks rules vary across the Five Cities area this Fourth of July

It’s almost the Fourth of July and local law enforcement is preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

Independence Day draws thousands of people to Pismo Beach for the annual professional fireworks show, but cities surrounding the area have to be on the lookout for illegal fireworks.

“I live in a place with a lot of trees," said San Luis Obispo County resident Scott Thorshov. "My house is surrounded by a lot of trees, and I would hate to see some of those fireworks start a problem I wasn't asking for.”

If a firework flies, leaves the ground or explodes, it’s illegal in San Luis Obispo County. Safe and sane fireworks are allowed between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. in Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande only on the 4th of July.

All types of fireworks are banned in Nipomo, Oceano and Pismo Beach — except for the fireworks show on the Pismo Pier.

Grover Beach Police Chief Jim Munro said they have a game plan ready for the Fourth.

“We are changing our tactics a little bit," he said. "We will be in both marked and unmarked cars. That'll be new for us. We're strategically placing people in certain locations as well, based upon the incidents that we handled last year.”

Chief Munro said Grover Beach Police will be working with the Five Cities Fire Authority by bringing along fire investigators to look for violations.

He said this is the first year they’re having this collaboration.

“They can also do some education and on the fire side, and then, of course, on the enforcement side, the officers go out and issue the citations and do their thing," Munro said.

Each city has different ways to enforce the ban.

The City of Grover Beach changed its fines earlier this year to a tiered system. For a range of one to 10 fireworks set off, a total $1,000 fine will be issued. Ten to 20 fireworks will result in a $3,000 fine, and more than 20 fireworks will result in a $5,000 fine.

WATCH: Grover Beach changes illegal fireworks fees

Grover Beach changes illegal fireworks fees

As for Pismo Beach, a fireworks violation will cost you $2,000.

All unincorporated areas in the county, which include Nipomo and Oceano, will be monitored by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. Their Crime Stoppers division is offering up to a $500 reward for information on people who are trying to sell illegal fireworks. A violation could lead to $1,000 per firework discharged.

Thorshov said it should be up to the community to keep neighbors accountable because it seems like a hard rule to enforce.

“I think the county's swimming upstream, enforcing fireworks bans," Thorshov said. "Where I live, for example, is just too far away for where law enforcement would bother spending their time.”