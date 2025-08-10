Five Cities Repair Café gives broken, faulty items a second chance

Community members in southern San Luis Obispo County were given a hand with broken or faulty items on Saturday.

It was the Five Cities Repair Café, where handy volunteers fixed broken items for free, all in an effort to keep things out of landfills.

Volunteers could fix a wide array of items, including bikes, outdoor gear and apparel, household appliances, furniture, and much more.

"It's just very rewarding to do that," said Ben Barber, a volunteer. "To see people's things fixed once they're broken and helping them do that and seeing kind of just the happiness on their faces when those things are fixed and helping us do that."

Volunteers also offered recycling tips and complementary countertop compost bins.

The SLO Climate Coalition also rolled out its new free Home Energy Advising Service.

If you missed the event, there will be more in the future as it's a quarterly event. Learn more on the organization's website.