Groundbreaking for mixed use building in Grover Beach

New housing and commercial spaces are coming to Grover Beach.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning at the corner of North 4th Street and West Grand Avenue for a mixed-use residential and commercial building.

Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright was in attendance for the ceremony and spoke about how the construction will benefit the West Grand Avenue Master Plan, which is an initiative by the city to improve the area.

The overall goal is to make the area in Grover Beach more walkable and more desirable for people to visit.

Cam Boyd, the CEO of Coastal Community Builders, believes the building will help draw people to the area.

“It's really going to create that pedestrian commercial corridor that people are going to want to come and spend their time down here, go to shops, go to restaurants," Boyd said, "and I think that creates a lot of excitement. It creates a sense of destination, not just for tourists, but for locals alike.”

The new construction will be called "Encore" and is the second mixed-use building being built along West Grand Avenue.

Once completed, it will stand four stories tall across the street from its sister building, "Palladium", the other four-story mixed-use building on the street.

"Encore" will have 59 residential units and four commercial units on the ground floor.

The first day of construction for the building will be Monday, July 1.